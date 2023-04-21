Both, And Objects of Art, and Design from the Mary and Al Shands Collection at KMAC

Culling from the Mary Norton Shands and Alfred R. Shands III Art Collection Bequest, Both, And presents a fraction of the extraordinary gift of art made to KMAC Museum by the late Mary and Al Shands. The couple’s distinct taste is apparent in this collection, which includes a variety of pieces representative of postmodern art and design.    

