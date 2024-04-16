KMHM Virtual Speaker Series

The upheaval of the American Civil War forced hundreds of thousands civilians to flee their homes. The refugee crisis that resulted surpassed anything Americans had previously experienced, with significant military, political, and social consequences that historians are only now beginning to appreciate. Join us as Diane Mutti Burke, professor of history at the University of Missouri - Kansas City, discusses her research on the refugee issue in the Border South during the war.

Diane Mutti Burke teaches history at the University of Missouri - Kansas City. She has focused much of her research on the history of Missouri. Her award-winning first book, On Slavery’s Border: Missouri’s Small-Slaveholding Households, 1815-1865 (University of Georgia Press, 2010), is an examination of how slavery and slaveholding were influenced by both the geography and the smaller scale of slavery in the state. She has written a number of articles about slavery, women, and the Civil War in Missouri. In addition, she has co-edited three collections of scholarly articles on Kansas City and the Missouri/Kansas border region. Dr. Mutti Burke is currently completing an edited and annotated diary of a small-slaveholding Cooper County, Missouri woman named Paulina Stratton and working on a monograph about refugee populations during the Civil War.

For more information, please call 502.782.4144 or visit history.ky.gov/events