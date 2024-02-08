KMHM Virtual Speaker Series

Kentucky never seceded during the Civil War, and indeed contributed more African American soldiers to the Union cause than almost any other state, with ten thousand enlisting at Camp Nelson in Jessamine County, alone. Three decades after the war, however, the dedication of a Confederate monument in 1896 in front of the Jessamine County courthouse symbolized the triumph of the Lost Cause over an emancipationist memory of the conflict. Join us as Dr. David R. Swartz discusses the history of Camp Nelson, the emergence of competing memories of the Civil War in the Bluegrass, and how Jessamine County’s Confederate monument marked the culmination of a national reunion under terms of white supremacy and Jim Crow law.

