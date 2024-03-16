× Expand James B. Beam Distilling Co. Knob Creek x The Jack Harlow Foundation

Knob Creek Single Barrel x Jack Harlow Foundation Bottle Signing

The James B. Beam Distilling Co. in partnership with The Jack Harlow Foundation, a Kentucky based non-profit, are hosting a live signing with the Noes and Harlows of the Knob Creek x Jack Harlow Foundation Limited-Time Offering at Knob Creek’s homeplace in Clermont, KY on March 16th at 1:00pm ET. The limited-edition bottles were hand selected by Fred and Freddie Noe and founders of The Jack Harlow Foundation, Brian, and Maggie Harlow. These bottles are exclusively available at the American Outpost at the James B. Beam Distilling Co. for $59.99 and sales support the Jack Harlow Foundation’s mission of supporting local Kentucky communities.

Event Details:

• Date: Saturday, March 16th, 2024

• Time: 1:00pm ET

• Location: 526 Happy Hollow Rd, Clermont, KY 40110 USA

For more information, please visit knobcreek.com/