Kolok Wood & Stone Annual Open Studio - Owensboro

Kolok Wood & Stone 7th Annual Open Studio

Step away from the everyday and explore the creative side of life.

Drop by the studio and talk with Kolok about abstract sculpture, learn his creative process.

Shop gallery during once a year 20% off sale.

2901 Veach Rd

Owensboro, KY 42303

For more information, please visit kolok.net

Art & Exhibitions, This & That
270.685.1312
