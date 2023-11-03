Kolok Wood & Stone Annual Open Studio - Owensboro
Owensboro, KY Owensboro, Kentucky
William Kolok
Kolok abstract sculpture
Kolok Wood & Stone 7th Annual Open Studio
Step away from the everyday and explore the creative side of life.
Drop by the studio and talk with Kolok about abstract sculpture, learn his creative process.
Shop gallery during once a year 20% off sale.
2901 Veach Rd
Owensboro, KY 42303
For more information, please visit kolok.net
