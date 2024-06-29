× Expand Louisville Silent Disco Join us for our first ALL KPOP Night at Vernon Lanes with DJ AK and DJ Vixen and a portion of proceeds benefiting Asia Institute-Crane House

KPOP Silent Disco at Vernon Lanes

Join us Saturday, June 29 from 9 to 1 am at Vernon Lanes for our first ever ALL KPOP silent disco with DJ AK and DJ Vixen, featuring an entire channel dedicated to BTS and the other two bringing you a blend of KPOP artists like Blackpink, Enhyphen, Twice, le serafim, New jeans, aespa, Ateez, and many more! A portion of the night's proceeds will go to the Asia Institute - Crane House here in Louisville to aid in their work promoting understanding of Asian cultures and heritage through education, outreach, and the arts.

Blue Channel: All BTS

Red Channel: KPOP Blend by DJ AK

Green Channel: KPOP Blend by DJ Vixen

The event will run from 9 to 1 am and tickets are $10. This event is 21+

Tickets will are available for $10 both pre-sale and at the door. Pre-Sale tickets guarantee you have a pair of headphones in the event we sell out. So move quick to get your tickets and join us on us on June 29th!

For more information call (502) 324-5048 or visit cli.re/73939-kpop-silent-disco-at-vernon-lanes