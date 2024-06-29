KPOP Silent Disco at Vernon Lanes
Vernon Lanes 1575 Story Ave, Louisville, Kentucky 40206
Louisville Silent Disco
Join us for our first ALL KPOP Night at Vernon Lanes with DJ AK and DJ Vixen and a portion of proceeds benefiting Asia Institute-Crane House
KPOP Silent Disco at Vernon Lanes
Join us Saturday, June 29 from 9 to 1 am at Vernon Lanes for our first ever ALL KPOP silent disco with DJ AK and DJ Vixen, featuring an entire channel dedicated to BTS and the other two bringing you a blend of KPOP artists like Blackpink, Enhyphen, Twice, le serafim, New jeans, aespa, Ateez, and many more! A portion of the night's proceeds will go to the Asia Institute - Crane House here in Louisville to aid in their work promoting understanding of Asian cultures and heritage through education, outreach, and the arts.
Blue Channel: All BTS
Red Channel: KPOP Blend by DJ AK
Green Channel: KPOP Blend by DJ Vixen
The event will run from 9 to 1 am and tickets are $10. This event is 21+
Tickets will are available for $10 both pre-sale and at the door. Pre-Sale tickets guarantee you have a pair of headphones in the event we sell out. So move quick to get your tickets and join us on us on June 29th!
For more information call (502) 324-5048 or visit cli.re/73939-kpop-silent-disco-at-vernon-lanes