The KSO Presents Dr. Divertimento - NKU

Greaves Concert Hall at NKU Nunn drive, Highland Heights, Kentucky 41099

The KSO Presents Dr. Divertimento

The Kentucky Symphony Orchestra will open the season with unplugged party music with Dr. Divertimento. From Mozart on, the well-to-do needed background music that would add to the festivities and the divertimento written for various instruments became that multi-movement piece that was both stylish and functional. Composers through today, still write in this form. The KSO will play divertimenti by Mozart, Bartok, Stravinsky and Bernstein.

For more information, please visit ksyo.org

Info

859.431.6216
