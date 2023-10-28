The KSO Presents Dr. Divertimento - NKU

× Expand B. Greeson Kentucky Symphony Orchestra

The KSO Presents Dr. Divertimento

The Kentucky Symphony Orchestra will open the season with unplugged party music with Dr. Divertimento. From Mozart on, the well-to-do needed background music that would add to the festivities and the divertimento written for various instruments became that multi-movement piece that was both stylish and functional. Composers through today, still write in this form. The KSO will play divertimenti by Mozart, Bartok, Stravinsky and Bernstein.

For more information, please visit ksyo.org