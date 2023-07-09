Kentucky Symphony Orchestra's Boogie Nights - Fort Thomas

to

Tower Park Amphitheater 900 S Ft. Thomas Ave, Fort Thomas, Kentucky 41075

Kentucky Symphony Orchestra's Boogie Nights

The Kentucky Symphony Orchestra presents Boogie Nights! With the mid 1970s nearly 50 years in the rearview mirror, the music, fashion, true diversity and common groove of Disco made every night out a party, where no one felt excluded. Free; $5.00/person donation is suggestion. Bring blankets or lawn chairs. Picnics welcome. Food trucks and concession will be available. Parking is free but limited.

For more information, please call 859.431.6216 or visit kyso.org

Info

Tower Park Amphitheater 900 S Ft. Thomas Ave, Fort Thomas, Kentucky 41075
Concerts & Live Music, Kids & Family, Outdoor
859.431.6216
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Kentucky Symphony Orchestra's Boogie Nights - Fort Thomas - 2023-07-09 19:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Kentucky Symphony Orchestra's Boogie Nights - Fort Thomas - 2023-07-09 19:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Kentucky Symphony Orchestra's Boogie Nights - Fort Thomas - 2023-07-09 19:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - Kentucky Symphony Orchestra's Boogie Nights - Fort Thomas - 2023-07-09 19:30:00 ical