Kentucky Symphony Orchestra's Boogie Nights - Devou Park

Devou Park Amphitheater 1 Bandshell Blvd , Covington, Kentucky 41011

The Kentucky Symphony Orchestra presents Boogie Nights! With the mid 1970s nearly 50 years in the rearview mirror, the music, fashion, true diversity and common groove of Disco made every night out a party, where no one felt excluded. Free; $5.00/person donation is suggestion. Bring blankets or lawn chairs. Picnics welcome. Food trucks and concession will be available. Parking is free but limited.

For more information, please call 859.431.6216 or visit kyso.org

