Kuttawa Days Carnival Celebration and Live on the Lawn

Kuttawa Tourism Commission is hosting its fourth annual music festival Live on the Lawn IV on September 29th and 30th this year. Live on the Lawn Oktoberfest is also back for the second year in a row, along with the annual Kuttawa Days Carnival Celebration! This event is located at Silver Cliff Park in Kuttawa, KY.

This music festival will feature some outstanding tribute bands you may have seen in places such as Disney World or Las Vegas. Gabriel Sanchez presents The Prince Experience, Captain Fantastic: The Magic of Elton John, and The Eagles Project will all be performing. Local bands High Noon Moon and Diverge will also be there!

The festival is set to open Friday, September 29th at 3 PM and ends at 9 PM with the Kuttawa Days Carnival, including a Ferris Wheel, Spider Mountain Rock Wall, a trackless train, slides, bouncers, and even a mechanical bull. Best of all, these rides are free! This will also include a food truck rodeo with craft vendors from all around the area!

September 30th, activities start at 10 AM until dark. Live on the Lawn Oktoberfest will take place from 10 AM to 3 PM in Hu-B’s Marina parking lot. Tickets are $25 before the event and are available for purchase online through the event website liveonthelawnky.com.

For more information call (270) 601-6885 or visit visitkuttawaky.com