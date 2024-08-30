KY Flea Market Labor Day Spectacular - Louisville

Kentucky Exposition Center 937 Phillips Lane, Louisville, Kentucky 40209

KY Flea Market Labor Day Spectacular 2024

The KY Flea Market is one of the finest flea markets in the nation consisting of over 700 booths of dealers selling antiques, collectibles, jewelry, clothes, bath & body, surplus and more. Friday 10am-6pm, Saturday 10am-6pm, Sunday 11am-5pm, Monday 10am-5pm. Free admission

For more information, please visit stewartpromotions.com

Info

Kids & Family, Markets, This & That
502.456.2244
