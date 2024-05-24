KY Flea Market Memorial Day Spectacular - Louisville
to
Kentucky Exposition Center 937 Phillips Lane, Louisville, Kentucky 40209
×
Kentucky Exposition Center
Kentucky Exposition Center
KY Flea Market Memorial Day Spectacular 2024
The KY Flea Market is one of the finest flea markets in the nation consisting of over 600 booths of dealers selling antiques, collectibles, jewelry, clothes, bath & body, surplus and more. Friday 10am-6pm, Saturday 10am-6pm, Sunday 11am-5pm, Monday 10am-5pm. Free admission
For more information, please visit stewartpromotions.com
Info
Kentucky Exposition Center 937 Phillips Lane, Louisville, Kentucky 40209
Kids & Family, Markets, This & That