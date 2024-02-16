KY Flea Market Spring Fling - Louisville

× Expand Kentucky Exposition Center Kentucky Exposition Center

KY Flea Market Spring Fling 2024

The KY Flea Market is one of the finest flea markets in the nation consisting of over 500 booths of dealers selling antiques, collectibles, jewelry, clothes, bath & body, surplus and more. Friday 10am-6pm, Saturday 10am-6pm, Sunday 11am-5pm. Free admission

For more information, please visit stewartpromotions.com