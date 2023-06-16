× Expand Jessamine County Chamber of Commerce Come to the Hometown Boys Concert to kick off the Ky Wine & Vine Fest!

Ky Wine & Vine Fest - HOMETOWN BOYS CONCERT

Hometown Boys Concert featuring John Michael Montgomery and his Son, Walker Montgomery! LIVE in concert for the first time in their hometown of Nicholasville, KY. Join us on Friday evening, June 16th at the RJ Corman Hangar at 101 RJ Corman Dr. Limited tickets are available with a VIP option for those that want a once in a lifetime opportunity to meet John Michael and Walker. There will be food trucks, beer cart, wineries and tshirt sales. Grab your friends and come out for a spectacular night of amazing country music and fun! Tickets are $50 each for general admission. Purchase tickets, kywinefest.com. No tickets sold on site, Preorders ONLY.

For more information, please call 859.887.4351 or visit kywinefest.com/registration/