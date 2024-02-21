× Expand KYAEA Exhibit opens February 21 and closes March 16! Closing Reception is on March 16 from 11:00 AM to 12:30 PM.

KYAEA Elementary and Middle School All-State Art Show

The Kentucky Museum is thrilled to serve as host venue for the Kentucky Art Education Association's Elementary & Middle School All-State Art Show 2024. Students across Kentucky submit their works to the show, which are exhibited from February 21 to March 16. At the end, a Closing Reception honors their works. The show is a wonderful introduction to art as a profession and encourages artistic talent across the Commonwealth while advocating for and increasing the quality of visual arts education.

For more information, please visit kyarted.net/