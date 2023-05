× Expand La Grange Main Street Program La Grange Arts Fest

La Grange Artsfest 2023 is an annual fun day of arts & crafts which takes place along the Main Street La Grange Historic District. This event is a curated, juried arts & crafts market with outdoor music, food & drink. Shop for handcrafted items from a variety of vendors and artists/artisans/makers and creators, eat/drink from a truck or at one of our great local Main Street area restaurants while enjoying the street musicians at La Grange.

For more information, please call 502.269.0126 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/