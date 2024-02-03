× Expand Oldham County KY Tourism & Conventions La Grange Chocolate Crawl

Experience something sweet as you shop Main Street! All participating stores have created a special chocolate experience for participants to savor as they shop during this annual event. Begin at the Welcome Center, 208 East Main St., where you will pick up a bag for your chocolates and a map of participating stores. When finished, return to the Welcome Center to vote for your favorite chocolate experience. Afterwards enjoy an early Valentine’s meal at one of La Grange’s great restaurants or spend a weekend getaway in Oldham County exploring the many different experiences you’ll find ONLY in Oldham!

