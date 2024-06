× Expand La Grange Farmer’s Market & Artisans La Grange Farmer’s Market & Artisans

FREE admission.

La Grange Farmers’ Market & Artisans is a Kentucky Proud Market. Come shop for locally grown fruits, veggies, meat, honey, goods from artisans and more at the Springs Park. Happening every Saturday morning from April 20th until October 26th at the Farmer’s Market Pavilion in historic La Grange, KY.

For more information, please call 502.243.3721 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/