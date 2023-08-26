× Expand La Grange Farmers’ Market & Artisans La Grange Farmers’ Market & Artisans

Every Sat., June - October

The La Grange Farmers’ Market & Artisans is open for the season and runs through October 28 at the new Springs Park Pavilion. The market is a Kentucky Proud Market that offers a variety of locally produced products such as fresh vegetables, fruits, meats, handmade cheese baked goods and handcrafted artwork. Enjoy music as you shop and the occasional train, all in the historic downtown La Grange area. Spend a leisurely Saturday morning at the market then have lunch at a local restaurant, check out the art galleries on Main Street and browse the variety of shops around town.

For more information, please call 502.243.3721 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/