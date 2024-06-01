× Expand The La Grange Farmers’ Market & Artisans The La Grange Farmers’ Market & Artisans

The La Grange Farmers’ Market & Artisans will open for the season on April 20th and run through October 26th at the Springs Park Pavilion. The market is a Kentucky Proud Market that offers a variety of locally produced products such as fresh vegetables, fruits, meats, handmade cheese baked goods and handcrafted artwork. Enjoy music as you shop and the occasional train, all in the historic downtown La Grange area. Spend a leisurely Saturday morning at the market then have lunch at a local restaurant, check out the art galleries on Main Street and browse the variety of shops around town. Tuesday hours are 4 – 7 pm from June 8th – August 31st.

For more information, please call 502.243.3721 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/