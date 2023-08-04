La Grange Museum Days
to
Downtown LaGrange 100 Main Street, La Grange, Kentucky
La Grange Main Street Program
Embark on a journey through four participating downtown museums in La Grange. Get your free ticket at any of the museums and then explore each location. Upon getting your ticket punched at all four museums, you will receive a train whistle keychain at your fourth stop. Museum Days will coincide with Trackside Tunes on August 4th. There is something for everyone in the family to enjoy!
Participating Museums: Oldham County History Center (106 N 2nd Ave St.), La Grange Railroad Museum (412 East Main St.), Rob Morris Home (102 Washington St.), and Cheeky Contemporary Art Museum (116 East Main St.). Sponsored by La Grange Tourism and La Grange Main Street Program.
For more information, please visit touroldham.com/calendar/