× Expand La Vigne Wine Bar La Vigne Wine Bar Presents the Jerry Tolson Jazz Trio

La Vigne Wine Bar Presents the Jerry Tolson Jazz Trio

The very talented Jerry Tolson Jazz Trio will be back at La Vigne on September 2! Mr. Tolson is a professor, composer, conductor, musician, mentor, and steward of the jazz idiom. The trio features saxophone/flute, piano and string bass to bring versatile sounds of both classic and swinging jazz to some funky grooves. No Cover. Must be 21 or Over.

For more information, please call 502.265.0884 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/