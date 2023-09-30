LADIES’ ROOM Pop-up Exhibition with Rebecca Norton at SNAP Louisville

× Expand Rebecca Norton, LADIES' ROOM Rebecca Norton, "Denouement" 2023, Marker and oil on linen, 36 inches

LADIES’ ROOM Pop-up in Louisville, Kentucky with Rebecca Norton.

Join us at Shapin Nicolas Art Project (SNAP) to experience the "Climactic" exhibition by Rebecca Norton in person. Opening is on 9/30 from 6:30 pm - 8:00 pm, followed by an afterparty with the artist from 8:00 pm - 9:00 pm. Rebecca Norton: "Climactic" will be open in person at SNAP September 30, 2023 - November 11, 2023.

Please contact: info@ladiesroomla.org or 310.447.8021 to schedule an in-person visit at SNAP (Louisville), get a curator/artist tour via Zoom, for high-resolution images, or artist interviews.