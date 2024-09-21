Lake Cumberland Air Show 2024

Lake Cumberland Air Show –

The 2021 Lake Cumberland Air Show takes flight September 21 at the Lake Cumberland Regional Airport in Somerset, KY.

“We created the Lake Cumberland Air Show to put the spotlight on Somerset-Pulaski County and its beautiful regional airport, as well as the aviation and aerospace industries, and we have certainly done that during the last two years,” SPEDA President and CEO Chris Girdler said. “The Lake Cumberland Regional Airport is a first-class facility, and now with these important upgrades to the tarmac we’ll have even more to celebrate when the air show returns in 2024.”

For more information call 606-679-7908 or visit lakecumberlandairshow.com

or on Facebook: lakecumberlandairshow.