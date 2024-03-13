Laser Engraving for Beginners - Madisonville

× Expand Laser Engraving for Beginners Laser Engraving for Beginners

Laser Engraving for Beginners

Join us for a beginner course on the AP Lazer – Laser Engraver with maker space director, Heather Staggs.

In this first class, participants will learn the basic functions of the laser, what types of materials can be used, and the types of items that a person can engrave. Participants will go through Lightburn Software for shapes, text, and formatting, The Group will also discuss and learn cuts/layers. Participants will leave with a small base practice piece.

“The laser is ideal for engraving smaller items such as personalized gifts, awards, and trophies, jewelry, ornaments, granite & marble urns, pet memorials, cutting boards, leather goods, wood items, and much more. ” – AP Lazer Website

Ticket Price:

$25.00 non-members

$15.00 members (with discounted code)

Details:

Wednesday, March 13, 2024

5:30 PM – 7:30 PM

For more information, please visit placefull.com/3-13-24-beginners-laser-engraving