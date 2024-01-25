× Expand Louisville Laughs A standup comedy showcase with headliner Creig Ewing

Laughs at Mellwood Standup Comedy

The Mellwood Tavern presents a night of standup comedy with headliner Creig Ewing!

Creig Ewing’s comedy has been described as “Subversive Suburban Dad.” He performs across the region and has hosted or featured at The Caravan Comedy Club, the Louisville Comedy Club, Laugh Louisville and Planet of The Tapes.

Creig also is the CEO of Louisville Laughs, putting on shows at venues across Louisville, holding comedy classes and putting on comedy contests and festivals.

Creig will be joined by Ehrin Dowdle, Bonita Elery, Alex Grove and host Nathan Alexander.

For more information, please visit cli.re/57398-laughs-at-mellwood-standup-comedy