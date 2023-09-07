Launch Party: Local Blend Smoothies at Curious Buzz in La Grange

× Expand Local Blend Smoothies Launch Party: Local Blend Smoothies at Curious Buzz

Launch Party: Local Blend Smoothies at Curious Buzz

The recently opened Curious Buzz is pleased to announce they will carry Local Blend Smoothies. Located in the downtown Historic District, Curious Buzz is a modern eatery and mixology bar that offers dine-in, take out and outdoor seating in the heart of La Grange.

To celebrate, a Launch Party will be held on Thursday, Sept. 7 from 6 – 8 pm at Curious Buzz, located at 116 E. Main Street. Giveaways and free samples will be available and the public is welcome to stop by and check out this great addition to the offerings at Curious Buzz. Enjoy a smoothie on the outdoor patio featured on a 2022 episode of HGTV’s Hometown Makeover while you munch on a great selection of meals offered by the eatery or one of their famous charcuteries boards you can share with friends.

Local Blend, operated by Beverly and Luke Tompary, can be found at the La Grange Farmers’ Market & Artisan each Saturday morning. They are well-known for their healthy smoothies made from locally sourced fruits such as Cherry Burst, Watermelon Refresh, or Green Zinger. Come see what they will whip up for the Launch Party.

Curious Buzz owner George Parker said he was looking for “ways to find cinergy with other local businesses. It’s all about helping support other local businesses, grow the businesses and work together.”

Curious Buzz is a trendy new addition to downtown La Grange’s offerings with a fun, family atmosphere. In addition to smoothies and cold pressed juices when available, the eatery offers a wide selection of mocktails and zero proof wines, beers and spirits for those wanting an alternative to alcohol. Hours are Wednesday (11am-9pm), Thursday-Friday (11am-8pm), and Saturdays (10am-8pm).

For more info: 502.515.0388, info@curious-buzz.com, @curiousbuzzky, or find them on Facebook.