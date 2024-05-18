× Expand Canva Downloads Chicken Swap

Lawrenceburg Chicken Swap

Experience the largest chicken swap in Kentucky! Looking for exotics? You can find ’em. Need a good looking rooster for your hen house? Okay. Not even buying but think it sounds neat? It is! Food trucks and homecraft vendors to round out a fun and wholesome morning in Lawrenceburg.

Bring the family for some swappin’ fun!

Chicken Swap takes place the 1st, 3rd and 5th Saturday of every month from April through October.

For more information, please call 502.598.3127 or visit visitlawrenceburgky.com/event/anderson-hotel-public-investigation/2024-02-24/