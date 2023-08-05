× Expand Ghost Tour Photo 1177185509 Spooky Ghost

Lawrenceburg Ghost Walk

Spooky season is every season in Lawrenceburg. Jeff Waldridge will be hosting Ghost walks in downtown Lawrenceburg where historical and paranormal stories will be shared. Evidence? Yep. We’ve got that too! Book your ghost tour now! Oh and get this. At the end of every walk before October 1st will get to experience the chills and mystics of the Anderson Hotel by simply stepping inside.

Dates:

July: 22nd (8PM)

August: 5th, 11th, 19th, 24th (8PM)

September: 1st,8th (TBD), 9th (TBD), 16th, 22nd, 23rd (8PM)

October: 7th, 14th, 21st, 27th (8PM)

For more information, please visit visitlawrenceburgky.com/