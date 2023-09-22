The Legend of Sleepy Hollow - Woodford Theatre

× Expand Woodford Theatre Sleepy Hollow - Postcard (8.75 x 5.75 in) (Facebook Event Cover) - Front The Legend of Sleepy Hollow will run three weekends - Friday, September 22nd thru Sunday, October 8th.

The Legend of Sleepy Hollow

Here is the spooky classic story by Washington Irving, presented with all the thrills, chills and laughs that keep young audiences on the edge of their seats. The storybook tale revolves around the main characters—the bumbling schoolteacher Ichabod, the coquettish Katrina and Ichabod’s brutish rival, Brom Bones. There are also six characters who play storytellers, keeping the action and pace moving throughout. As much fun as the play presents, it saves the best for last—the ride of the headless horseman. This adaptation remains dedicated to the spirit of the original work yet expertly involves young people with lots of suspense and comedy. A perfect Halloween treat, The Legend of Sleepy Hollow is exciting family entertainment any time of the year.

Tickets are $18 for children and $25 for adults.

The Legend of Sleepy Hollow will run three weekends. Please see all dates and times below.

Show Dates + Times:

Friday, September 22 - 7:30pm

Saturday, September 23 - 7:30pm

Sunday, September 24 - 2pm

Friday, September 29 - 7:30pm

Saturday, September 30 - 7:30pm

Sunday, October 1 - 2pm

Friday, October 6 - 7:30pm

Saturday, October 7 - 7:30pm

Sunday, October 8 - 2pm

