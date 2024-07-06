“Let’s Do the Time Warp Again” (Six decades of pop hits) Live at Devou Park

× Expand Kentucky Symphony Orchestra Summer Series 2023 - Tower Park Amphitheater

“Let’s Do the Time Warp Again” (Six decades of pop hits)

The Kentucky Symphony Orchestra's Boogie Band (studio orchestra) starts the 30th-anniversary summer concert series covering 5 generations of popular music from Elvis to Taylor Swift and top artists/acts from the 1950s - 2020s. Audience participation is assured – with sing-a-longs and dancing for the extended family. Bring along blankets, lawn chairs, or picnics. For those who wish to avoid crowds, dress rehearsals are open at 10 a.m. (Saturday only) and live-streamed at 7:30 p.m. (Sunday only, registration required) as well. Free parking with TANK shuttles is offered. The summer concert series is free to attend with a suggested $5 donation for those who attend. It is also suggested to register for the event at kyso.org for concert and weather updates.

For more information, please call 859.431.6261 or visit kyso.org