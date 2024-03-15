LexArts Gallery Hop Pop-Up Market

to

ArtHouse Kentucky 576 E Third St Suite #120, Kentucky 40508

LexArts Gallery Hop Pop-Up Market

In partnership with Arthouse Kentucky, Julietta Market is hosting pop-up markets during the LexArts Gallery Hop! This event will take place every other month at The Met on Midland. Join us for local pop-up shops, music, food, and more!

For more information, please visit on Facebook

Info

ArtHouse Kentucky 576 E Third St Suite #120, Kentucky 40508
Art & Exhibitions, Concerts & Live Music, Festivals & Fairs, Food & Drink, Kids & Family, Markets, Outdoor
661.388.9259
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - LexArts Gallery Hop Pop-Up Market - 2024-03-15 17:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - LexArts Gallery Hop Pop-Up Market - 2024-03-15 17:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - LexArts Gallery Hop Pop-Up Market - 2024-03-15 17:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - LexArts Gallery Hop Pop-Up Market - 2024-03-15 17:00:00 ical