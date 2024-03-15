LexArts Gallery Hop Pop-Up Market
ArtHouse Kentucky 576 E Third St Suite #120, Kentucky 40508
With Art, Shopping, Music, Food, and Treats; You won't want to miss these events!
LexArts Gallery Hop Pop-Up Market
In partnership with Arthouse Kentucky, Julietta Market is hosting pop-up markets during the LexArts Gallery Hop! This event will take place every other month at The Met on Midland. Join us for local pop-up shops, music, food, and more!
