LexArts HOP

JAN 20 | MAR 17 | MAY 19 | JUL 21 | SEP 15 | NOV 17

Held on the third Friday of every other month, the LexArts HOP features nearly 40+ participating venues, including local galleries, museums, artist studios, and supporting locations. The HOP's official hours are between 5PM-8PM; however, many of our sites, including local restaurants and shops, remain open throughout the evening. A full list of participating locations can be found at galleryhoplex.com.

For more information call 859.255.2951 or visit lexarts.org/discover/lexarts-hop/