LexiCon

About Us

LexiCon Tabletop Game Convention is a fun, friendly gaming convention held April 21st to 23rd, 2023 in beautiful Lexington KY. We're located at the Clarion Hotel and Conference Center, where your hotel room is only a two-minute walk to boardgames, roleplaying games, free access to LexiCon's large library (1,000 + games), tournaments, cosplay, excellent vendors, game demos, adult evening gaming parties, and more. We offer Family Events on Sunday, a large Tiny Towns Tournament, and a great VIP area. There's plenty to do for individuals and groups.

You are welcome to wear a mask over the weekend and we will have hand sanitizer throughout the conference area. We are known for great social, gaming parties sponsored by West Sixth Brewing (Oh, yeah!) and being a friendly, regional Con. Boardgames make up about 60% percent of our events. RPGs make up 40%, and we have a huge space devoted specifically for RPG events. Add in 30% for other amazing activities, and your weekend adds up to 130% of fun!

New This Year

Featured Games - We will be hosting and teaching several games over the weekend including Heat: Pedal to the Metal, Akropolis, Fossil Canyon, quick play Ticket to Ride Versions London and Paris. And we looking to add another game to the list. They will be multiple teaching all weekend.

Blood on the Clocktower - we will offer sessions throughout the weekend.

Expanded Catan Options - we hope to offer more Catan options throughout the weekend with Matt. If you have not played Catan with our host, you are missing a lot of extra FUN! Matt loves Catan and it shows.

For more information, please visit lexicongaming.com/