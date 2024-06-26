Lexington Annual Women's Summit
Central Bank Center 430 W Vine St., Lexington, Kentucky 40507
4th Annual Women's Summit
The 4th Annual Women's Summit, presented by Fifth Third Bank, will be held on June 26, 2024 at the Central Bank Center in Lexington. Join us as we gather to celebrate women leaders from across the Commonwealth, hear about their journeys to success, and their visions for the future.
Agenda Topics:
Women in Business
Kristen Byrd, Regional President, PNC Bank
Elizabeth McCall, Master Distiller, Woodford Reserve
LaJuana Wilcher, Partner, English Lucas Priest & Owsley LLP
Beth Davisson, Senior Vice President, Foundation, Kentucky Chamber
Unleashing Your Professional Confidence
Vitale Buford Hardin, President & CEO, The Hardin Group
Presentation of the Woman in Leadership Award
Ashli Watts, President & CEO, Kentucky Chamber
Award Recipient TBA
A Conversation with Britney Ruby Miller
Britney Ruby Miller, CEO, Jeff Ruby Culinary Entertainment
Interviewer: Candace McGraw, CEO, Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport / CVG
Professional Development Could Fix the Broken Rung on the Ladder to Your Success
Alice Houston CEO, HJI Supply Chain Solutions
Additional panelists TBA
Moderator: Cynthia Knapek, President & CEO, Leadership Louisville Center
For more info: imisweb.kychamber.com/EventReg?EventKey=81572&_zs=w8JPB1&_zl=hj7O7