Lexington Annual Women's Summit

Central Bank Center 430 W Vine St., Lexington, Kentucky 40507

4th Annual Women's Summit

The 4th Annual Women's Summit, presented by Fifth Third Bank, will be held on June 26, 2024 at the Central Bank Center in Lexington. Join us as we gather to celebrate women leaders from across the Commonwealth, hear about their journeys to success, and their visions for the future.

Agenda Topics:

Women in Business

Kristen Byrd, Regional President, PNC Bank

Elizabeth McCall, Master Distiller, Woodford Reserve 

LaJuana Wilcher, Partner, English Lucas Priest & Owsley LLP 

Beth Davisson, Senior Vice President, Foundation, Kentucky Chamber

Unleashing Your Professional Confidence

Vitale Buford Hardin, President & CEO, The Hardin Group

Presentation of the Woman in Leadership Award

Ashli Watts, President & CEO, Kentucky Chamber

Award Recipient TBA

A Conversation with Britney Ruby Miller

Britney Ruby Miller, CEO, Jeff Ruby Culinary Entertainment 

Interviewer: Candace McGraw, CEO, Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport / CVG

Professional Development Could Fix the Broken Rung on the Ladder to Your Success

Alice Houston CEO, HJI Supply Chain Solutions

Additional panelists TBA

Moderator: Cynthia Knapek, President & CEO, Leadership Louisville Center

For more info:  imisweb.kychamber.com/EventReg?EventKey=81572&_zs=w8JPB1&_zl=hj7O7

Info

