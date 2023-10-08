Lexington Chamber Chorale's Miniature MASSterpieces
Second Presbyterian Church 460 East Main Street, Lexington, Kentucky 40507
Lexington Chamber Chorale in Concert
Kentucky Bluegrass meets the Italian Renaissance and Swedish contemporary music in the Chorale’s season opening concert, Miniature MASSterpieces. This concert pairs Palestrina’s traditional Italian Renaissance mass, Missa Brevis (1570), with Swedish composer Eskil Hemberg’s lyrical and literature-inspired Messa d’oggi (1972). These miniature masses themselves set the stage for Carol Barnett’s The World Beloved: A Bluegrass Mass (2006), an exhilarating blend of the classical mass, insightful poetry, and traditional bluegrass instrumentation.
Featuring The World Beloved: A Bluegrass Mass by Carol Barnett
Sunday, October 8, 2023, 5:00 p.m.
Second Presbyterian Church
For more information, please visit lexingtonchamberchorale.org