× Expand Lexington Chamber Chorale Lexington Chamber Chorale in Concert

Lexington Chamber Chorale's Miniature Masterpieces II

Lexington Chamber Chorale's Miniature Masterpieces II

From Renaissance Italy to the English-speaking 20th century comes the Chorale’s second Miniature Masterpieces concert. American composer Morten Lauridsen’s light-filled requiem Lux Aeterna opens the program featuring the talents of the Central Kentucky Youth Orchestra. The Chorale continues with English composer Ralph Vaughn Williams’ beautiful Serenade to Music which features the solo voices of the Chorale and accompanist Cully Bell.

Featuring Lux Aeterna by Morten Lauridsen with members of the

Central Kentucky Youth Orchestra

Sunday, March 17, 2024,5:00 p.m.

Second Presbyterian Church

For more information, please visit lexingtonchamberchorale.org