Lexington Chamber Chorale's Miniature Masterpieces II
Second Presbyterian Church 460 East Main Street, Lexington, Kentucky 40507
Lexington Chamber Chorale in Concert
From Renaissance Italy to the English-speaking 20th century comes the Chorale’s second Miniature Masterpieces concert. American composer Morten Lauridsen’s light-filled requiem Lux Aeterna opens the program featuring the talents of the Central Kentucky Youth Orchestra. The Chorale continues with English composer Ralph Vaughn Williams’ beautiful Serenade to Music which features the solo voices of the Chorale and accompanist Cully Bell.
Featuring Lux Aeterna by Morten Lauridsen with members of the
Central Kentucky Youth Orchestra
Sunday, March 17, 2024,5:00 p.m.
Second Presbyterian Church
For more information, please visit lexingtonchamberchorale.org