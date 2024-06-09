× Expand Lexington Chamber Chorale Lexington Chamber Chorale in Concert

Lexington Chamber Chorale's Past and Present Miniature Masterpieces

Kentucky’s composers and poets of past and present populate the Chorale’s final season concert, Past and Present Miniature Masterpieces. A time-honored Chorale tradition, this blending of spoken word and song pays tribute to the musical and literary history of Kentucky with an eye on its present and future. This free concert, in the beautiful outdoor setting at Ashland, concludes with a preview of repertoire for our 2024-2025 season.

Sunday, June 9 (rain date on June 10) 2024, 5:00 p.m.

Ashland, the Henry Clay Estate

For more information, please visit www.lexingtonchamberchorale.org