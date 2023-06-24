Lexington Council Garden Club's Open Gates to Bluegrass Living Garden Tour

× Expand Lexington Council Garden Club 2023 Open Gates Garden Tour Flyer

Lexington Council Garden Club's 2023 Open Gates to Bluegrass Living Garden Tour

The Lexington Council Garden Clubs invites you to visit a carefully curated selection of area gardens on June 24, 2023, 10 AM to 5 PM and June 25, 2023, 1 PM to 5 PM. Whether you are a gardener, a homeowner seeking new ideas or just enjoy beauty and tranquility, please join us, rain or shine to visit some of our area’s most inspiring gardens. There will be something for everyone – gardens both homeowner and professionally designed including a rooftop garden, a garden filled with sculpture, gardens both small and large.

Our biennial fundraising event serves to provide educational opportunities, community outreach, and beautification of our city. Grant recipients from past tours include scholarships to University of Kentucky students majoring in horticulture and related fields, historic preservation at the Hunt Morgan House, Waveland, and Wallis House, the headquarters of the State Garden Club of Kentucky; educational activities at libraries, schools, the Fayette County Extension, the Arboretum, the Family Care Center outdoor classroom, Seedleaf Community Garden; as well as landscaping for the Hope Center, the Markey Cancer Center Meditation Garden, neighborhood median gardens, and the Ashland Terrace garden, and numerous Monarch Waystations throughout Lexington.

Tickets are $20 and may be purchased from garden club members, at area independently owned garden centers, and at garden sites on the days of the tour.

Please visit our website at lexgardenclubs.org for more information.