Lexington Legends Baseball Game

The Ballpark (Lexington Legends) 207 Legends Lane, Kentucky 40505

Lexington Legends - Central Kentucky's professional baseball team

We’re a professional baseball team in the Atlantic League, a Partner League of Major League Baseball. We play to win — we’ve taken home four championships since 2001 — and welcome hundreds of thousands of fans to the ballpark every year.

For more information, please visit lexingtonlegends.com/

Info

The Ballpark (Lexington Legends) 207 Legends Lane, Kentucky 40505
Food & Drink, Kids & Family, Outdoor
Google Calendar - Lexington Legends Baseball Game - 2024-05-22 18:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Lexington Legends Baseball Game - 2024-05-22 18:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Lexington Legends Baseball Game - 2024-05-22 18:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Lexington Legends Baseball Game - 2024-05-22 18:00:00 ical