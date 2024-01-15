Lexington MLK Day Freedom March

March with the KFTC Central Kentucky Chapter in the 2024 Lexington MLK Day Freedom March! And stick around afterwards for the commemorative program featuring Uniting Voices Chicago, Uniting Voices Lexington, and keynote speaker Reverend Dr. Kevin W. Cosby, which will begin directly following the march at 2pm in the Central Bank Center.

For more information, please visit mobilize.us/mobilize/event/595557/