Lexington MLK Day Freedom March

to

Central Bank Center 430 W Vine St., Lexington, Kentucky 40507

Lexington MLK Day Freedom March

March with the KFTC Central Kentucky Chapter in the 2024 Lexington MLK Day Freedom March! And stick around afterwards for the commemorative program featuring Uniting Voices Chicago, Uniting Voices Lexington, and keynote speaker Reverend Dr. Kevin W. Cosby, which will begin directly following the march at 2pm in the Central Bank Center.

For more information, please visit mobilize.us/mobilize/event/595557/

Info

Central Bank Center 430 W Vine St., Lexington, Kentucky 40507
Education & Learning, History, Kids & Family, Outdoor
to
Google Calendar - Lexington MLK Day Freedom March - 2024-01-15 13:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Lexington MLK Day Freedom March - 2024-01-15 13:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Lexington MLK Day Freedom March - 2024-01-15 13:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Lexington MLK Day Freedom March - 2024-01-15 13:00:00 ical