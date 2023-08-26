Karlous Miller: At The End Of The Day... - Lexington Opera House

Comedian, actor, and rapper, Karlous Miller, announced his newest comedy tour, At the End of the Day... The tour will consist of 25 dates across the country including a stop in Lexington at the Lexington Opera House.

Mississippi native Karlous Miller grew up in a large blended family including eight siblings, who all became a major influence on his edgy and boisterous comedy style. After working briefly as a firefighter in Oxford, he moved to Atlanta in 2005 to pursue a career as a stand-up comedian. He’s been making audiences laugh ever since.

As a comedian/actor, Karlous is most known for being a veteran cast member on MTV’s Wild ‘N Out with Nick Cannon. The NBC’s LAST COMIC STANDING alum has also appeared on MTV’s JOKING OFF, MTV2’s UNCOMMON SENSE, BET’s COMIC VIEW, and Bill Bellamy’s WHO’S GOT JOKES. He was featured on HBO’s stand-up series ALL DEF COMEDY and performed his 30-minute special on Kevin Hart’s Laugh Out Loud Network. Karlous has also guest starred in the sitcom FAMILY TIME for Bounce TV and co-hosts MTV’s: What’s My Secret.

Karlous Miller is a leading voice of our generation with a huge social media following and fanbase across the globe. Karlous is joined by DC Young Fly and Chico Bean is as co-creator and weekly host of the popular 85 SOUTH SHOW, which has been nominated for the iHeart Radio Best Comedy Podcast. Managed by Rikki Hughes at Magic Lemonade, Karlous is a two-time host of BET’s Hip Hop Awards. As a stand-up comedian, he frequently performs to sold out audiences nationwide.

For more information, please call 859.233.3535 or visit lexingtonoperahouse.com/