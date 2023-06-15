Stephen Sharer: Share The Love Music Tour - Lexington Opera House

Musician and internet personality Stephen Sharer has announced he will take his talents from the screen to the stage at Lexington Opera House on Thursday, June 15. Fans will spend the evening with YouTube sensation Stephen Sharer LIVE and IN PERSON. Join the Sharer Fam and sing along to Stephen's hit music, grab exclusive merch, dance with the neon light show and get a chance to be a part of the show! It’s a family-fun experience fans will not want to miss.

VIP tickets include premium seats and a meet & greet with Stephen Sharer for just $99. Ticket prices start at $25!

About Stephen Sharer

Stephen Sharer is one of America’s top and fastest growing content creators with over 5-billion YouTube views and 100’s of millions of music streams. His Share the Love brand is popular for its family-friendly videos, music hits, and one of a kind creations.

For more information, please call 859.233.3535 or visit lexingtonoperahouse.com/