The Lexington Theatre Company presents IRVING BERLIN'S WHITE CHRISTMAS

The perfect way to ring in the holiday season is to "Let Yourself Go," "Count Your Blessings," and have a "Happy Holiday" with IRVING BERLIN'S WHITE CHRISTMAS. If you love the film, you'll love this spirited stage adaptation with terrific choreography, a heartwarming story and the holiday tunes you love. Bring the family and ring in the season with this classic musical.

The Lexington Theatre Company combines Broadway veterans, rising stars and local professionals for a production that feels just like Broadway, crafted right here in Lexington.

For more information, please call 859.940.4450 or visit lexingtontheatrecompany.org