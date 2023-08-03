The Lexington Theatre Company presents MEMPHIS

Lexington Opera House 401 West Short Street , Lexington, Kentucky 40507

The Lexington Theatre Company presents MEMPHIS

Come with us to 1950's Memphis, Tennessee, for a heart-stopping story with a toe-tapping rock'n roll score. Inspired by actual events, MEMPHIS centers on the relationship of a white radio DJ who wants to change the world and a black club singer who is ready for her big break. This Tony Award winning Broadway hit will have you on the edge of your seat.

The Lexington Theatre Company combines Broadway veterans, rising stars and local professionals for a production that feels just like Broadway, crafted right here in Lexington.

For more information, please call 859.940.4450 or visit lexingtontheatrecompany.org

859.940.4450
