The Lexington Theatre Company presents THE SOUND OF MUSIC

"The hills are alive" with this musical theatre classic for the whole family. Celebrate the 80th Anniversary of legendary composer/lyricist team Richard Rodgers and Oscar Hammerstein II and join us for this beautiful story featuring tunes you love including "Do-Re-Mi," "My Favorite Things," and "Climb Every Mountain."

The Lexington Theatre Company combines Broadway veterans, rising stars and local professionals for a production that feels just like Broadway, crafted right here in Lexington.

For more information, please call 859.940.4450 or visit lexingtontheatrecompany.org