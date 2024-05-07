× Expand Michaela Bowman LexPhil Music Director Mélisse Brunet conducts the Lexington Philharmonic Orchestra.

LexPhil 2024/25 Season Announcement

Join the Lexington Philharmonic and Music Director Mélisse Brunet for an inside look at LexPhil’s upcoming 63rd season! Your ticket includes one drink and delicious appetizers from Epping’s on Eastside from 6-8PM. Space is limited, order soon!

For more information, please visit lexingtonphilharmonic.my.salesforce-sites.com/ticket/#/events/a0SQk000000WJtxMAG