LexPhil 2024/25 Season Announcement
to
Epping's on Eastside 264 Walton Ave, Kentucky 40502
×
Michaela Bowman
LexPhil Music Director Mélisse Brunet conducts the Lexington Philharmonic Orchestra.
LexPhil 2024/25 Season Announcement
Join the Lexington Philharmonic and Music Director Mélisse Brunet for an inside look at LexPhil’s upcoming 63rd season! Your ticket includes one drink and delicious appetizers from Epping’s on Eastside from 6-8PM. Space is limited, order soon!
For more information, please visit lexingtonphilharmonic.my.salesforce-sites.com/ticket/#/events/a0SQk000000WJtxMAG
Info
Epping's on Eastside 264 Walton Ave, Kentucky 40502
Concerts & Live Music