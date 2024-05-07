LexPhil 2024/25 Season Announcement

to

Epping's on Eastside 264 Walton Ave, Kentucky 40502

 LexPhil 2024/25 Season Announcement

Join the Lexington Philharmonic and Music Director Mélisse Brunet for an inside look at LexPhil’s upcoming 63rd season! Your ticket includes one drink and delicious appetizers from Epping’s on Eastside from 6-8PM. Space is limited, order soon!

For more information, please visit lexingtonphilharmonic.my.salesforce-sites.com/ticket/#/events/a0SQk000000WJtxMAG

Info

Epping's on Eastside 264 Walton Ave, Kentucky 40502
Concerts & Live Music
to
Google Calendar - LexPhil 2024/25 Season Announcement - 2024-05-07 18:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - LexPhil 2024/25 Season Announcement - 2024-05-07 18:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - LexPhil 2024/25 Season Announcement - 2024-05-07 18:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - LexPhil 2024/25 Season Announcement - 2024-05-07 18:00:00 ical