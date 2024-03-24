Lexus for the Little Ones Raffle Drawing - Lexington

× Expand The MAP Foundation Learn more about our Raffle at littleonesraffle.com

Lexus for the Little Ones Raffle Drawing

We are so excited to announce the 11th Annual Lexus for the Little Ones Raffle Drawing to benefit Kentucky’s Kids!

This year, one lucky person will win a BRAND NEW 2024 Lexus RX 350 Premium! Tickets are $100 each and only 2,500 will be sold. All proceeds will benefit Kentucky Children’s Hospital and Woodhill Community Center. Tickets can be purchased exclusively online from The MAP Foundation at the following website : https://littleonesraffle.com

The Grand Prize Drawing to select a winner of the Raffle will be held at Lexus of Lexington on Sunday, March 24th, 2024 at 4pm Eastern Time and open to the public.

For more information, please visit littleonesraffle.com