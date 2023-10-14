× Expand licking river

Licking River Paddling Trip

A tributary of the mighty Ohio River, the Licking River meanders over 300 miles - stretching from southeast Kentucky all the way towards Cincinnati. As part of your experience, you will be transported to the launch point (Tanner Station Fort area) and traverse the river to a ford where Revolutionary soldiers once crossed before engaging in battle with British forces and then offload at the boat ramp and ultimately returning to the lodge. All transportation is provided. The meeting point for this trip is the Worthington Lodge Parking lot - look for a canoe trailer! Canoes, paddles, life vests and a guide are included. We have extra-large and youth size life vests available along with adult sizes but these are limited. Reservations for this trip are to be made at least one hour prior to trip departure. Payment can be made at the lodge front desk prior to the meeting time or by submitting exact cash amounts to the guide at the meeting point. Packed water is required. Snacks, headwear, and sunscreen are highly recommended. As space and life vest types are limited, reservations are required – please call 859.289.5507 or email matthew.dollar@ky.gov to schedule (Weather dependent - notification of cancellation of will be made at least two hours prior to trip start time through social media). Signing a liability waiver is required, so those under eighteen years of age must have a parent or guardian sign the waiver and accompany them for the entire paddling tour.

*$20.00 per person ($10.00 for campers or lodge residents).

For more information, please visit parks.ky.gov/carlisle/events/