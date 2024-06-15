A Life With Ghosts - Steve Gonsalves Live at Plaza Theatre

× Expand Chad Morin Join us for an unforgettable evening with Steve Gonsalves!

A Life With Ghosts - Steve Gonsalves Live

Join us for an unforgettable evening with Steve Gonsalves, the acclaimed paranormal investigator, bestselling author, and filmmaker. Known for his work on Ghost Hunters, Ghost Nation, and The House Inbetween, Steve brings his unique experiences and insights to the stage in a live theatre show titled A Life with Ghosts. This isn’t your typical stage presentation. Steve takes you on a journey through haunted locations from his book “A Life with Ghosts” and his television shows. He shares his most chilling encounters, complete with haunted items from his favorite locations for an interactive show-and-tell experience. Prepare to be on the edge of your seat as Steve unveils clips of real paranormal phenomena, captured during his investigations. These spine-chilling clips will leave you questioning the reality you know. But it’s not all about the scares. Steve’s knack for storytelling shines through as he recounts his most comical encounters with both the living and the dead. His tales will have you laughing one moment and gasping the next. The show concludes with a live Q&A session, where you can ask Steve your most pressing questions about the paranormal. And for those seeking a more exclusive experience, a limited number of VIP tickets are available. A Life with Ghosts is a thrilling blend of frights, laughs, and revelations. It’s an immersive experience that promises to be as entertaining as it is enlightening. Don’t miss out on this unique opportunity to delve into the unknown with Steve Gonsalves.

For more information, please call 865.604.1141 or visit historicplaza.vbotickets.com/event/a_life_with_ghosts_-_steve_gonsalves_live/123261